Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0294496.]



There are errors in the author affiliations. The correct affiliations are as follows:



Eduardo Encina1,2, Worawalan Waratworawan1,3, Yamol Kongjareon1, Mayur M. Desai2, Thomas E. Guadamuz1,3,4



1 Center of Excellence in Research on Gender, Sexuality and Health, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Mahidol University, Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, 2 Department of Epidemiology of Microbial Diseases, Yale School of Public Health, New Haven, CT, United States of America, 3 Department of Society and Health, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Mahidol University, Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, 4 John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, United States of America..

Language: en