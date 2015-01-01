SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Encina E, Waratworawan W, Kongjareon Y, Desai MM, Guadamuz TE. PLoS One 2024; 19(7): e0307563.

(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)

10.1371/journal.pone.0307563

39024236

PMC11257234

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0294496.]

There are errors in the author affiliations. The correct affiliations are as follows:

Eduardo Encina1,2, Worawalan Waratworawan1,3, Yamol Kongjareon1, Mayur M. Desai2, Thomas E. Guadamuz1,3,4

1 Center of Excellence in Research on Gender, Sexuality and Health, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Mahidol University, Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, 2 Department of Epidemiology of Microbial Diseases, Yale School of Public Health, New Haven, CT, United States of America, 3 Department of Society and Health, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Mahidol University, Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, 4 John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, United States of America..


Language: en
