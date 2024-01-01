SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yuhi M, Umeda S, Arita M, Ninomiya J, Gokon H, Arikawa T, Baba T, Imamura F, Kumagai K, Kure S, Miyashita T, Suppasri A, Kawai A, Nobuoka H, Shibayama T, Koshimura S, Mori N. Sci. Data 2024; 11(1): e786.

(Copyright © 2024, Nature Publishing Group)

10.1038/s41597-024-03619-z

39019890

PMC11254902

An earthquake with a moment magnitude of 7.5 (Mw) struck the northern Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, at 16:10 local time on January 1, 2024. This earthquake triggered a tsunami that propagated along the coastline of Ishikawa, Toyama, and Niigata Prefectures facing the Sea of Japan and significantly damaged coastal communities and infrastructure. Approximately 70 researchers from 23 universities or other institutes throughout Japan formed a joint research group to conduct a post-tsunami survey along a 340 km stretch of the coast. Based on the watermarks and traces of the tsunami, the inundation and run-up heights were surveyed using total stations, automatic optical levels, laser range finders, and a real-time kinematic (RTK) Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). The tidal correction was adjusted using astronomical tidal tables. In total, 303 survey records have been compiled, generating the NP2024TS (Noto Peninsula 2024 Tsunami Survey) dataset. This dataset provides comprehensive information on the inundation and run-up heights of the tsunami, which is useful for understanding tsunami characteristics and validating numerical tsunami models.


Language: en
