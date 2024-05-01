|
Citation
|
Jean Simon D, Lessard G, Lévesque S. Soins 2024; 69(887): 15-19.
|
Vernacular Title
|
La violence conjugale chez les femmes québécoises durant la crise sanitaire : évolution et facteurs de risque
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Masson Editeur)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39019510
|
Abstract
|
This article examines the evolution of domestic violence (DV) among Quebec women during the Covid-19 pandemic and the factors associated with this phenomenon. Based on the literature, we observed that DV increased significantly in Quebec during the health crisis. Furthermore, it appears that job loss, which affected more women than men, increased social isolation, deterioration of the mental health of spouses, increased alcohol and cannabis consumption, and difficulties in reconciling work and family life are the factors that contribute most to the increase in DV in Quebec during this period.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Risk Factors; Adult; Female; intimate partner violence; Quebec; Pandemics; *COVID-19/epidemiology/psychology; *Domestic Violence/statistics & numerical data; associated factors; Covid-19; crise sanitaire; facteurs associés; health crisis; Québec; Quebec/epidemiology; Social Isolation/psychology; violence conjugale