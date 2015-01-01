Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify demographic and behavioral correlates of dangerous firearm storage (i.e., unlocked and loaded) among firearm owners in nine states.



METHODS: Online survey data from the probability-based sample were collected using Ipsos Knowledge Panel. Participants were adults residing in nine states across the United States (n = 7785).



RESULTS: Nearly one third of the firearm owners within the sample stored at least one of their firearms unlocked and loaded. Greater threat sensitivity was associated with dangerous firearm storage. Established firearm owners who purchased an additional firearm during the firearm purchasing surge (2020-2021) had increased odds of storing at least one firearm unlocked and loaded. Those who had direct exposure to firearm violence and those whose primary reason for having a firearm at home was protection also had increased odds of storing at least one firearm unlocked and loaded.



CONCLUSIONS: The results contribute to the literature on firearm storage tendencies, highlighting correlates of dangerous firearm storage within the home related to perceptions of threat and direct experiences with firearm violence. Implications include the need for broad public education on the value of secure storage targeted toward to those who have an elevated perception of danger and have been personally exposed to firearm violence.

