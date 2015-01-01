Abstract

With the continued rise in mental health concerns, including suicide on college campuses nationwide, many academic institutions have developed peer-support programs. Correspondingly, the Medical College of Wisconsin developed and evaluated Seeking Peer Outreach* as its pioneer suicide prevention initiative. Seeking Peer Outreach* is an innovative approach to provide all medical students near-peer support and outreach encouraging engagement and conversations in effort to reduce the stigma and isolation often associated with mental health concerns in professional education. This study explores the effectiveness and efficacy of Seeking Peer Outreach* - a 3-tiered peer-support system. A survey of medical students, faculty, and staff demonstrated that the program increased knowledge on suicidal thoughts and behaviors and improved self-efficacy in talking about mental health with peers. It also showed that effective training helps individuals gain confidence with mental health interventions and suicide prevention.

