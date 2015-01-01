Abstract

Despite the implementation of numerous strategies to prevent unintentional burns, fire-related thermal injuries remain a significant source of morbidity and mortality. Unfortunately, fires that occur in the setting of medical oxygen do so despite many safeguards and warnings that accompany oxygen therapy. Oxygen-related accidental fires can occur both within the home and medical settings, and burns associated with these events tend to produce injuries of the face and upper airways. Thermal burns of the face and upper airway are of particular concern because of the vital respiratory function of these anatomic structures, and may initially appear minor, but due to the inhalational injury mechanism, can contribute to death. In this report, three deaths associated with accidental oxygen therapy-related facial/upper airway burns are reported, one occurring during surgery, and two occurring during home-oxygen use.

