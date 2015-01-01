SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gitto L, Wadsworth T, Isenschmid D, Krotulski AJ, Logan BK, Tarozzi I, Arunkumar P. Am. J. Forensic Med. Pathol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1097/PAF.0000000000000966

39018467

Since January 2023, a series of fatalities has occurred in the Cook County Jail. Upon reviewing surveillance videos, in some cases, the inmates shared paper strips, and it was followed by the onset of labored breathing and loss of consciousness. Scene investigation revealed burnt paper strips near the body in 3 cases. No trauma was observed during autopsy. The expanded toxicology panels did not detect any illegal drugs in the postmortem blood samples. However, additional analysis specifically targeting synthetic cannabinoids revealed the presence of MDMB-4en-PINACA [methyl 3,3-dimethyl-2-{[1-(pent-4-en-1-yl)-1H-indazole-3-carbonyl]amino}butanoate], a synthetic cannabinoid associated with a wide range of adverse effects, including cardiovascular complications such as tachycardia and hypertension, respiratory depression, and acute kidney injury. There is limited research on the lethality of MDMB-4en-PINACA. This case series suggests that even isolated use can potentially lead to death. This study aims to raise public awareness regarding MDMB-4en-PINACA, highlighting its unpredictable effects and potential for severe adverse reactions, and to facilitate the development of effective prevention and harm reduction strategies. Implementing screening methods in correctional facilities is crucial to prevent the circulation of potentially fatal substances.


