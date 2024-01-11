Abstract

This study examines the associations between working night shifts and various outcomes, including sleep patterns, healthcare workers' sleep quality, and physical, mental, and social well-being. A descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted, where the findings revealed that night shift healthcare workers experienced poor sleep quality and pattern. In addition, night shift healthcare workers were more likely to express their intent to leave, the impact of work on their social lives, and a low level of job satisfaction. Healthcare workers showed moderate anxiety and mild depression levels. Lower job satisfaction correlated with higher anxiety and depression levels among healthcare workers, while the negative impact of working hours on social life was associated with increased anxiety and depression. Organizations should consider establishing comprehensive wellness initiatives covering work-life balance, stress management strategies, and mental health resources.

Language: en