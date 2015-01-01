Abstract

BACKGROUND: Aging is characterized by a physiological decline in physical function, muscle mass, strength, and power. Home-based resistance training interventions have gained increasing attention from scientists and healthcare system operators, but their efficacy is yet to be fully determined. AIMS: to verify the safety, feasibility, and efficacy of a home-based resistance training program delivered by innovative technological solution in healthy older adults.



METHODS: 73 participants (36 females) were randomly allocated to either a control (C) or an intervention (I) group consisting of a 6-months home-based resistance training program delivered through an innovative technological solution, which included a wearable inertial sensor and a dedicated tablet. The safety and feasibility of the intervention were assessed by recording training-related adverse events and training adherence. Body composition, standing static balance, 10-meter walking, and loaded 5 sit-to-stand tests were monitored to quantify efficacy.



RESULTS: No adverse events were recorded. Adherence to the training program was relatively high (61 % of participants performed the target 3 sessions) in the first trimester, significantly dropping during the second one. The intervention positively affected walking parameters (p < 0.05) and maximal force (p = 0.009) while no effect was recorded on body composition, balance, and muscle power.



CONCLUSIONS: The home-based device-supported intervention was safe and feasible, positively affecting walking parameters and lower limbs' maximal force. This approach should be incentivized when barriers to participation in traditional resistance exercise programs are present.

Language: en