Abstract

Africa has a disproportionately high burden of road traffic deaths when compared with the rest of the world, with nearly 250 000 lives lost on the continent’s roads in 2021—its highest number in the past decade, show figures from the World Health Organization.



From 2010 to 2021, deaths from road traffic incidents in Africa increased by 17%, showed data collected from 45 of 47 countries, which compares with a 5% decrease worldwide, said WHO’s report on road safety in Africa.1 The rise threatens the region’s efforts to halve the number of road deaths and injuries by 2030 under target 3.6 of the sustainable development goals.



While Africa comprises only 15% of the world’s population and 3% of its vehicles, it accounts for nearly a fifth of all global …

