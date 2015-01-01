Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Rates of help-seeking for mental disorders and suicide are low among children and adolescents. Parents are viewed as gatekeepers for their care, yet they may lack the knowledge and skills to identify needs or facilitate service access. The primary aim is to test the effect of a new gatekeeper resource for parents and caregivers on their self-efficacy to recognise, respond and access support for mental health problems and suicide risk in their child.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: A two-arm randomised controlled trial will compare an online mental health and suicide gatekeeper resource for parents and caregivers to a waitlist control. Australian parents of children aged 5-17 years recruited through social media and community advertising will participate in an online trial. Participants randomised to the intervention condition will be emailed the resource to work through at their own pace. The resource consists of three sections providing parents and caregivers with confidence, knowledge and skills to recognise and respond to mental health problems and suicide risk in their child, as well as support them in accessing professional help. The primary outcome measure is self-efficacy to recognise, respond and provide support for mental health problems and suicide risk, while secondary outcomes include perceived knowledge, stigma, literacy, help-seeking attitudes, intentions and barriers. Data will be collected at preintervention, postintervention (4 weeks after accessing the resource) and 12-week follow-up. Primary analyses will compare changes in self-efficacy in the intervention condition relative to the waitlist control using mixed-model repeated measures analyses. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: The ethical aspects of the study were approved by the Australian National University Human Research Ethics Committee (Protocol 2023/195). If effective, the resource will fill an important gap in resources for parents, with the potential for dissemination through school groups, community organisations and clinical settings. TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: Australian New Zealand Clinical Trials Registry, ACTRN12623000933651.

Language: en