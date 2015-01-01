Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Childhood Trauma Questionnaire- Short Form (CTQ-SF) is among the most extensively studied and widely utilized instruments for evaluating childhood maltreatment.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to conduct a reliability generalization meta-analysis to estimate the average reliability of the CTQ-SF scores and its factors and search for study characteristics that can explain the variability in those coefficients.



METHODS: A total of 39 independent samples provided 243 reliability estimates (Cronbach's alpha, McDonald's omega, and/or test-retest reliability coefficients) with the data at hand for the scores on the CTQ-SF and its five subscales for this meta-analysis.



RESULTS: Random and mixed-effects models were employed for analyzing the data. The average Cronbach's alpha coefficient for the CTQ-SF total score was 0.891 (95 % CI: 0.868, 0.910). For the subscales, the average Cronbach's alpha coefficient ranged from 0.656 (Physical Neglect) to 0.916 (Sexual Abuse). The average McDonald's Omega coefficient for the CTQ-SF total score was 0.800 (95 % CI: 0.800 0.800). For the subscales, the average McDonald's Omega ranged from 0.740 (Physical Neglect) to 0.900 (Sexual Abuse). The average test-retest reliability for CTQ-SF total score was 0.788 (95 % CI: 0.635, 0.872), with the subscales ranging from 0.668 (Physical Neglect) to 0.709 (Physical Abuse). Moderator analyses revealed that some factors can affect reliability estimate.



CONCLUSIONS: Although CTQ-SF and its five subscales have shown adequate reliability, it may vary as a function of the variability of scores, geographical location, financial source, and the affiliation of the main researcher.

Language: en