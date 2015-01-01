Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) frequently leads to a myriad of long-term consequences, among which mood disorders present a significant challenge. This systematic review delves into the complex interplay between TBI and subsequent mood disorders, focusing on research studies conducted over the past decade. Encompassing an age range from 12 years old to older adults (60+ years), our review aims to elucidate the epidemiological patterns, neurobiological mechanisms, and psychosocial factors that contribute to the development of mood disorders following TBI. By synthesizing the current literature, we seek to uncover the prevalence and clinical implications of this often-under-recognized comorbidity. For the quality appraisal of the reviewed articles, the Newcastle-Ottawa risk-of-bias tool and Scale for the Assessment of Narrative Review Articles (SANRA) checklist were employed. Ultimately, this review endeavors to provide a comprehensive understanding of the intricate relationship between TBI and mood disorders, offering insights crucial for improved management and intervention strategies in affected individuals.

