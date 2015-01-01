Abstract

Parental mediation (PM) and parental phubbing (PP) are two pivotal factors that influence children's screen media use. This study used response surface analysis to examine the combined effect of PM and PP on screen time among preschool children. A total of 3,445 parents with preschool-aged children participated in this study, providing self-reported data on PM, PP, and their children's screen time (CST). The results revealed that CST decreased when parents enhanced their mediation behaviors and reduced phubbing behaviors in the cases of congruence between PM and PP. In instances of incongruence, reduced screen time was observed when parents exhibited lower frequency in mediating their CST and displayed fewer phubbing behaviors compared with situations where parents mediated their children more frequently but engaged in higher levels of phubbing behaviors. The findings suggest that PM play a significant role in mitigating preschool-aged children's excessive screen time. Moreover, it is critical to establish positive role modeling by reducing PP behaviors.

Language: en