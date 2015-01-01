Abstract

Recent studies have indicated the potential detrimental psychological effects of Instagram use (IU) and problematic Instagram use (PIU). PIU and IU have been associated with depression, anxiety, and negative general well-being. This study aimed to investigate that correlation through a systematic review and meta-analysis. Seven databases, including PubMed/MEDLINE, were explored in February of 2023. Studies that assessed the association between IU and/or PIU with depression, anxiety, other psychological distresses, and/or general well-being were deemed eligible. The Hunter-Schmidt random effects model and multilevel meta-analysis were applied to assess the outcomes of interest. A total of 1,927 hits were identified with 37 studies included in the quantitative analysis after removal of duplicates and screening of abstracts and full texts, with the total number of participants at 14,305. The obtained correlations between PIU and depression, anxiety, and well-being with 95% confidence interval were found to be r = 0.35, [0.25, 0.44], r = 0.31, [0.22, 0.40], r = -0.17, [-0.24, -0.10], respectively. Similarly, for IU and depression r = 0.11, [0.06, 0.16], p < 0.05 for all of the aforementioned results. The association between IU and anxiety was found to be r = 0.12, [0.04, 0.21], p < 0.05. The present meta-analysis found significant conceptual heterogeneity across the studies included due to different study designs and population heterogeneity. The results show a positive association of PIU and IU with depression, anxiety, and other psychological distress(es). There is a need for robust designed longitudinal research to explore this association.

