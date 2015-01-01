Abstract

Risky alcohol use and alcohol use disorders (AUD) are a rising problem in women, yet a major disparity in our understanding of what drives alcohol consumption in women remains. Historically biomedical research has focused on male subjects, however, recent increases in reporting of females, have highlighted major differences between the sexes. Here we review the current literature of the impact of gonadal steroid hormones (estrogens, androgens and progestins), neurosteriods and neurobiological factors on alcohol use in clinical and preclinical studies of both sexes. Further, we briefly discuss how fundamental sex differences in genetics, metabolism, neuroimmune and stress responses may influence sex differences in alcohol intake. Comparing the sexes could aid in the discovery of novel therapeutics to treat AUD, and implementation of current treatment options in women.

Language: en