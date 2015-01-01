SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Jann P, Netzer J, Hecker T. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2371762.

(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)

10.1080/20008066.2024.2371762

39021231

BACKGROUND: When traumatic events and losses intersect in the form of traumatic loss, these events can trigger both posttraumatic stress disorder and pathological grief.

OBJECTIVE: This systematic review investigates which characteristics differentiate between the development of the respective disorders or are associated with comorbidity.

METHOD: A systematic literature search using Medline, PubMed, APA PsycInfo and Web of Science yielded 46 studies which met the inclusion criteria. In these studies, PTSD was assessed using 17 and pathological grief using 16 different validated instruments. In the quality assessment, 12 studies were classified as average, 30 as above average, and 4 as excellent. The investigated risk factors were categorized into 19 superordinate clusters and processed using narrative synthesis.

RESULTS: The relationship to the deceased, mental health issues, and religious beliefs seem to be associated specifically with pathological grief symptoms compared to PTSD symptoms. Social support and social emotions emerged as significant correlates and potential risk factors for both PTSD and pathological grief. Included studies had mainly cross-sectional designs.

CONCLUSIONS: Differentiating factors between pathological grief and PTSD appear to exist. The results should be considered within the limitations of the heterogeneity of the included studies and the research field. There is a lack of studies (1) using a longitudinal study design, (2) starting data collection early following the traumatic loss, (3) using standardized, up-to-date measurement instruments and (4) including comorbidity in their analyses. Further research is urgently needed for more accurate (acute) screenings, prognoses, and interventions following traumatic loss.


Humans; Risk Factors; systematic review; risk factors; Social Support; PTSD; posttraumatic stress disorder; grief; TEPT; *Grief; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/diagnosis/psychology; duelo; factores de riesgo; PCBD; Pérdida traumática; PGD; revisión sistemática; trastorno de duelo prolongado; trastorno de estrés postraumático; trastorno de estrés postraumático complejo; Traumatic loss

