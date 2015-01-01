Abstract

A 39-year-old woman was found lying in the rear of a car at her home address. A smell of rotten eggs was noted and bottles of brick, tile and paver cleaner and lime sulfur were found in the rear of the vehicle. Suicide notes were found in the house. At autopsy there was no evidence of significant trauma with black tarnishing of a silver-coloured ring and a silver-coloured necklace noted with staining of the underlying skin, in keeping with a chemical reaction between hydrogen sulfide and silver. Internally the most significant finding was unusual greenish discolouration of the gray matter of the external and cut surfaces of the cerebral hemispheres, cerebellum and brain stem. No other organs had this discoloration. Death was attributed to hydrogen sulfide poisoning. Skin discoloration from silver jewellery may represent a subtle external marker for lethal or non-lethal hydrogen sulfide exposure.

