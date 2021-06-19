Abstract

As part of a comprehensive analysis, this case report presents a possible case of child maltreatment that can serve as a basis for forensic and medical examiner investigations. This case concerns the death of an infant who was approximately two months old. During a routine examination by the pediatrician at the end of May 2021, the child was found to have a normal head circumference of 31 cm. No other abnormalities were noted. On June 19, 2021, the child died, and an autopsy revealed a head circumference of 44 cm and a subdural hematoma as the cause of death. Questions arose as to who might have abused the child and when. The only evidence was a low-quality cell phone video taken by the child's parents on June 13, 2021, six days before the child's death, in which the child could be seen lying on a pillow. It was necessary to determine whether the child in this video already had an unnatural head circumference. This study presents a novel workflow that demonstrates how to analyze and deal with low quality video to answer questions like the above. The workflow demonstrates the creation of 3D scenes from digital image and video material. These 3D scenes can be used for object measurement and to support forensic and medical investigations. In the present case, where only low quality smartphone images were available, the presented workflow was used to create a 3D scene of the child lying on the pillow. In this 3D scene, it was possible to determine the child's head circumference. These measurements support the findings of the medical examiner (dated June 24, 2021) and confirm the suspicion that possible child abuse had already taken place on June 13, 2021. The innovative approach makes it possible to identify evidence of possible abuse based on a specific point in time, in this case the child's private footage. It also demonstrates the potential of 3D scene reconstruction in complex forensic and medical scenarios.

