Citation
Luo Z, Guan Y, Li Y, Xu W, Li L, Liu S, Zhou H, Yin X, Wu Y, Chen J. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1402378.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
39022404
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: This study aimed to explore the influence of Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) on depression, the mediating role of social support, and the moderating role of the Big Five personality traits in the relationship between social support and depression.
Keywords
Humans; Child; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; intimate partner violence; Young Adult; Aged, 80 and over; Surveys and Questionnaires; China; depression; *Depression/psychology; *Intimate Partner Violence/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Personality; *Social Support; five-factor personality model; perceived social support; resiliency