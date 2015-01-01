|
Citation
|
Ratliff GA, Cosgrove D, Yang JO, Sarabia R, Harvey TL, Jeffcoat N, Lightfoot M, Adams S, Lund I, Auerswald CL. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1386714.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39022409
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Youth Participatory Action Research (YPAR) is an approach to conducting research with youth populations in order to effectively engage youth in research that impacts their lives. Young people experiencing homelessness (YEH) are vulnerable to power and social environments in ways that call attention to their experiences in research.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Male; qualitative; Adolescent; youth; Young Adult; homelessness; *Qualitative Research; *Community-Based Participatory Research; *Homeless Youth/psychology; community-based research; participatory action research; Research Personnel/psychology