Abstract

Farmer suicide rates continue to increase, with levels being 1.5 times higher than the national rate. This has led agricultural and public health groups to craft and distribute farm stress and suicide messages to help farmers. However, suicide rates remain at critical levels indicating that there may be a disconnect between existing efforts and farmer sensemaking of the crisis. Utilizing the Theory of Memorable Messages (ToMM), this study explored how farmers are reacting to messages and conversations about the farmer suicide crisis. Interviews with 25 participants found most had heard about farmer suicide concerns. When asked about their memorable conversations, farmers reflected a complex sensemaking process that included themes of memorable conversation types ranging from externalization to acceptance and message themes oriented around concern for self and others within these conversation types. Overall, most farmers externalized the risk of suicide to other farmers. However, even though participants did not see themselves at risk, their responses often showed deep concern for helping other farmers. These results are discussed in light of sensemaking and memorable conversations, with practical implications for future messaging efforts around farmer suicide.

Language: en