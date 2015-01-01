|
Castillo-Díaz MA, Martínez MC, Periañez CAH, Sauceda-Acosta D. Health Promot. Int. 2024; 39(4).
(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)
39023210
This study sought to analyze an explanatory model on the relationship among sociodemographic factors, health-promoting lifestyle behaviors and psychological distress (depression, anxiety and stress) in college students. This is an observational, analytical and cross-sectional study conducted on a national sample of 4203 students who entered a macro university in Honduras in 2021, 2022 and 2023. We used a sociodemographic survey, the Health-Promoting Lifestyle Profile (HPLP-II) and the Depression, Anxiety and Stress Scales (DASS-21). Univariate analysis and a multivariate structural equation model were conducted. The average HPLP-II score was 117.45 (± 23.41), and the average DASS-21 score was 20.06 (± 14.16). The multivariate model showed a good data fit (comparative fit index = 0.951; Tucker-Lewis index = 0.957; root mean square error of approximation = 0.067 [90% CI = 0.067-0.068]).
Language: en
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Male; Universities; Health Promotion; Adolescent; mental health; Young Adult; university students; Surveys and Questionnaires; social determinants of health; Sociodemographic Factors; Latent Class Analysis; Psychological Distress; *Healthy Lifestyle; *Students/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Anxiety/epidemiology/psychology; Depression/epidemiology/psychology; health behavior; Honduras; Life Style; observational study; Stress, Psychological/psychology/epidemiology; structural equation modeling