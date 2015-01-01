Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a major driver of mortality among college students and is the leading cause of death among American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian (AI/AN/NH) young adults.



METHODS: Data on suicidal ideation, suicide attempt, and self-injury among AI/AN/NH college students (n = 8103) were analyzed via multivariable logistic regressions employing the American College Health Association National College Health Assessment survey from 2015 to 2019. Adjusted odds ratios (aORs) were used to assess how opioid misuse may act as a risk or protective factor for suicidality and self-injury.



RESULTS: Between 2015 and 2019, suicidal ideation was the most prevalent dimension of suicidality affecting AI/AN/NH college students (ranges from 12.69% to 18.35%), followed by self-injury (7.83%-11.41%) and suicide attempt (2.40%-4.10%). AI/AN/NH college students who reported opioid misuse were significantly more likely to experience suicidal ideation (aOR: 1.417; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.154-1.740) and self-injury (aOR: 1.684; 95% CI: 1.341-2.116) than those who did not engage in such behavior.



CONCLUSIONS: We identified opioid misuse as a potential risk factor for suicidal ideation and intentional self-injury among populations of AI/AN/NH college students. Programs seeking to reduce suicide prevalence among Indigenous college students may benefit from the inclusion of evidence-based interventions that prevent and treat issues related to opioid use.

