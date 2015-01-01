Abstract

BACKGROUND: Legislative bodies across the country have increasingly allowed off-road vehicles (ORVs) including all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility task vehicles (UTVs) on public roads, an environment for which they are not designed. In 2004, Iowa gave individual counties the discretion to pass ordinances allowing ORVs on public roadways. The objective of this study was to evaluate the relationship between the passage of ORV ordinances and ORV crash rates, especially on public roads.



METHODS: An Iowa ORV roadway ordinance database and an Iowa ORV crash database (2002-2018) for all 99 counties were compiled. Crashes for which county location could not be determined were excluded. Utilizing a zero-inflated Poisson model, correcting for background crash frequency trends and population, investigators compared the relative rates of crashes after ordinance passage to time points before ordinance implementation and to counties without such ordinances. Sub-analyses, including that focused on more recent years (2008-2018), were also performed.



RESULTS: Forty-five county ORV roadway ordinances went into effect between 2011 and 2018 and 2,347 crashes (69%) met inclusion criteria. Adjusted for year, there was a 58% greater ORV crash rate in counties after passing an ORV roadway ordinance (incidence rate ratio (IRR) 1.58, 95% CI 1.32-1.90). Roadway crashes (n = 834) increased 48% after ordinance passage (IRR 1.48, 95% CI 1.14-1.94). This roadway crash association remained statistically significant when analysis was limited to the years 2008-2018 (IRR 1.39, CI 1.06-1.83, n = 544); to ATV crashes only (IRR 1.70, CI 1.20-2.40, n = 683); and to ATV crashes excluding counties with UTV-only ordinances (IRR 1.74, CI 1.40-2.15, n = 2,011).



CONCLUSIONS: ORV roadway and total crashes increased significantly after implementation of county ordinances allowing ORVs on public roadways and when compared to counties without such ordinances. It is likely that these increased crashes have resulted in more injuries and possibly deaths.



RESULTS from this study may help inform policymakers as they consider legislation regarding ORV usage on public roads.

