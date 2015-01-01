Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To identify risk factors associated with falls in older people in rural China.



METHODS: A prospective cohort study was conducted across 27 villages in the rural areas of Ningxia, China. After excluding individuals younger than 60 years, a total of 758 out of the initial 822 participants were ultimately included for the collection of baseline information. Participants were followed up through telephone calls or face-to-face interviews at 3rd, 6th and 12th months following the baseline investigation. The Cox proportional hazards regression model was used to examine risk factors of falls.



RESULTS: A total of 758 participants underwent baseline information surveys, and all samples were included in the Cox model analysis. The study found that being woman (RR=1.879, 95% CI: 1.313 to 2.668), smoking (RR=1.972, 95% CI: 1.238 to 3.143), use of painkillers (RR=1.700, 95% CI: 1.226 to 2.356) and higher systolic blood pressure (SBP) (RR=1.081, 95% CI: 1.013 to 1.154) were associated with higher risk of falls among the elderly in rural China. After excluding those who were lost to follow-up or deceased, 738 participants completed the follow-up. There were 341 men (46.2%) and 397 women (53.8%), with an average age of 66.8±5.0 years. The fall rate in study area was 23.8% during the follow-up period.



CONCLUSIONS: The fall rate among the elderly in rural China was higher than other areas. Our findings revealed that being woman, smoking, medication usage, elevated SBP and people with a higher body mass index were risk factors for developing falls.

