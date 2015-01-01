Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hemp-based psychoactives comprise a burgeoning legal substance market with rising trends in use across the U.S. and Canada as well as parts of Europe. Currently, scant empirical research on the use of these Novel Psychoactive Substances (NPS) exists. By examining policy, market conditions, consumer uptake, and related risks, this research extends theory on drug trends by describing the regulatory environments that shape the emergence and popularity of psychoactive hemp-based products among young adults.



METHODS: Relying on ethnographic fieldwork of hemp-based markets across 3 U.S. state hemp and cannabis policy contexts as well as in-depth interviews with 40 young adult cannabis consumers recruited across 10 U.S. states, we examined how regulatory conditions shape hemp-based psychoactive markets, trends in their use, and associated risks.



RESULTS: Young adults are motivated to consume hemp-based psychoactives due to the regulatory and market environments that facilitate the production of highly potent products that are inexpensive and easily accessible. States that regulate hemp-based psychoactives as cannabis, do not provide hemp markets with a competitive advantage and as such see minimal uptake. In the absence of hemp specific policies, substantial variations in product potencies, insufficient dosing information, and unscrupulous product packaging practices may increase related risks.



CONCLUSION: Trend theory provides insight into the complex relationships that exist between drug policy, markets, and the proliferation of legal highs. Understanding the contextual significance that both market and regulatory conditions have on legal drug production, distribution, and consumption may better inform approaches to reduce the risks commonly associated with novel psychoactive substances like hemp-based psychoactives.

