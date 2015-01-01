SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Brookfield S, Chye NA, Carah N, Gartner C. Int. J. Drug Policy 2024; 130: e104513.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.drugpo.2024.104513

39024689

BACKGROUND: Youth vaping has become an issue of extreme concern in the Australian public and political discourse, recently culminating in the announcement of further restrictions on the sale and use of nicotine vaping products (NVPs) by the Federal Government. We examine how youth vaping has been framed in the Australian news media in the six months leading up to the announcement of these new measures in May 2023.

METHODS: Drawing a sample from the Factiva database, we conducted a frame analysis on articles published during this six month period, identifying media framings that included the necessary components of a distinct Problem Definition, Causal Attribution, Moral Evaluation, and Treatment Recommendation.

RESULTS: We identified 123 relevant articles, and four dominant framings being applied. Most common was that of A Failure of Control, followed by A Poisonous Epidemic, A Health Behaviour Needing Regulation, and A Moral Failure.

CONCLUSION: These findings are discussed in the context of moral panic theory and how framings are constructed by the media in collaboration with policy actors to support particular policy measures.


Language: en

Australia; Media; E-cigarettes; Framing analysis; Nicotine vaping products

