Abstract

Get Sensible, a project by Canadian Students for Sensible Drug Policy (CSSDP), is an entirely youth-led cannabis education initiative funded by Health Canada that challenges traditional approaches to cannabis education by prioritizing harm reduction, evidence-based information, lived experience, and non-judgmental conversations through innovative peer-to-peer models. In this narrative reflection, the Get Sensible team explores the necessity of centering young people in the development and implementation of cannabis education initiatives, drawing on their experience developing and disseminating the "Sensible Cannabis Education Booklets", an illustrated series covering a range of cannabis topics in an accessible, intersectional and engaging manner. The positive reception and impact of this campaign is a reflection of the power of truly youth-led projects for authentically connecting with young people to mobilize information in language they relate to and through mediums that resonate with them. This work considers Get Sensible's outreach strategy and approach by evaluating the impact of meeting young people where they are at, whether through social media or pop-up tabling in novel settings (e.g. skateparks and beaches). This reflection details the value of hiring youth to lead every aspect of the project and highlights the benefits of youth-led project design and execution, including the development of print and digital resources, video series, social media content, focus groups and workshops. Through meaningful youth engagement, Get Sensible empowers young people to make informed choices about cannabis use and contribute to the development of effective, evidence-based cannabis education resources and policies.

