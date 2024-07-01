Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Suicide is a leading cause of death among youth in the United States. Pediatric emergency department visits for non-psychiatric concerns present an opportunity to identify youth at risk for suicidality. This quality improvement initiative was undertaken to ensure that those patients identified as low risk for suicide receive resources, bridging the gap between identifying at-risk youth and providing them with appropriate follow up mental health resources. The aim of this project was to increase the proportion of after visit summaries containing mental health resources by 25 % within 6 months for medical patients who are found to have non-acute low suicide risk and are discharged from the emergency department.



METHODS: The primary outcome measure was the proportion of discharged medical patients who screened positive for suicidal ideation and were determined to be at low risk for suicide who received mental health resources on discharge before and after intervention. A multidisciplinary team targeted the following 3 key drivers: 1) multidisciplinary engagement 2) training and education of providers and 3) health information technology. Plan, Do, Study and Act cycles included the following: 1) an educational campaign with regular multidisciplinary meetings, educational updates, and email reminders; 2). an electronic health record change; and 3) An individual report to providers.



RESULTS: After the intervention, the percentage of medical patients with low-risk suicidality being discharged with mental health resources increased by more than 70 %.



CONCLUSIONS: A champion led multidisciplinary team, using PDSA methodology, can implement sustained improvements in mental health resource distribution.

