Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood trauma is a risk factor for self-harm/suicidal behavior, but research on the potential association linking sleep quality and anxiety symptoms to childhood trauma and self-harm attempt is limited. The aim of this study was to describe the mediating role of sleep quality and anxiety symptoms between childhood trauma and self-harm attempt, and to provide a scientific basis for the prevention of self-harm behaviors.



METHODS: This study ultimately included 11,063 study participants who participated in the baseline survey of this large prospective cohort study of the UK Biobank. We used structural equation modeling (SEM) to analyze the chain mediating role of sleep quality and anxiety symptoms in childhood trauma and self-harm attempt while controlling for covariates.



RESULTS: A total of 19.58 % of study participants self-reported self-harm attempt. Sleep quality was negatively correlated with childhood trauma, anxiety symptoms, and self-harm attempt (p < 0.01). Childhood trauma, anxiety symptoms, and self-harm attempt were positively correlated (p < 0.01). In addition, after adjusting for confounders, anxiety symptoms were able to partially mediate the association between childhood trauma and self-harm attempt (effect value: 0.042, p < 0.01), and sleep quality and anxiety symptoms can chain mediate the association between childhood trauma and self-harm attempt (effect value:0.002, p < 0.01), with a total mediating effect of 65.67 % of the total effect. Subgroup analyses further showed that the mediating effects of sleep quality and anxiety symptoms on childhood trauma and self-harm attempt differed across age, gender, ethnicity, and smoking and drinking subgroups.



CONCLUSIONS: This study found a complex relationship between childhood trauma, sleep quality, anxiety symptoms, and self-harm attempt, with sleep quality and anxiety symptoms mediating the relationship between childhood trauma and self-harm attempt. Multiple avenues of intervention, such as the provision of professional psychological interventions and timely monitoring, should be used to improve the sleep quality and mental health of individuals with traumatic childhood experiences and to prevent the occurrence of emotionally harmful behaviors such as self-harm/suicide.

Language: en