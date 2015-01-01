Abstract

BACKGROUND: Femoral fractures in children have the highest probability for abuse after skull fractures and humeral shaft fractures. However, the reported proportion of pediatric femur fractures that result from nonaccidental trauma (NAT) varies in the literature from 2% to 60%. The purpose of this study was to determine the patient characteristics associated with a physician's decision to conduct a NAT workup and challenge universal clinical practice guidelines stating that all children younger than 3 years with a diaphyseal femur fracture be evaluated for NAT.



METHODS: A retrospective review was conducted on patients aged 0 to 36 months diagnosed with a femur fracture between January 1, 2004, and April 9, 2019, at our institution. NAT was defined as a diagnosis of trauma that was nonaccidental in the medical chart after a positive workup by skeletal survey, ophthalmological examination, or other appropriate referral made by the institution's child abuse and neglect team. Patients with incomplete medical records were excluded.



RESULTS: A total of 299 patients were identified, and 22 were excluded. 71% (197/277) were screened for NAT. Patients younger than 1 year were significantly more likely to undergo a NAT workup (P = 0.009; Odds Ratio [OR], 2.3; 95% CI, 1.2 to 4.4) and receive a positive result from the NAT workup (P < 0.0005; OR, 11.3; 95% CI, 4.6 to 27.4). Additional injuries were also a significant predictor of a positive NAT workup (P < 0.001; OR, 5.3; 95% CI, 2.4 to 11.9). Patient race/ethnicity, sex, and fracture type were not markedly associated with the physician's decision to conduct a NAT workup.



CONCLUSIONS: Infants younger than 1 year with a femur fracture and children younger than 3 years presenting with a femur fracture and another injury are at increased risk of possible NAT. While clinical practice guidelines may minimize racial bias in NAT evaluation, this study demonstrates that universal NAT workups for walking-age children in the absence of other evidence of abuse may be unnecessary. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: This is a Level III retrospective cohort study.

