Abstract

Pain medication is commonly used among older adults with arthritis, elevating the risk of falling. We examined fall risks related to the frequency of taking pain medication among community-dwelling older adults with arthritis by analyzing a nationally representative sample of community-dwelling Medicare beneficiaries aged >65 with self-reported arthritis (n = 4,225) in the 2015 National Health and Aging Trends Study. The survey-weighted logistic regression revealed that after controlling for confounding factors, recent falls were associated with taking pain medication daily compared to never (OR = 1.45, 95% CI: 1.06, 1.96). The other categories of medication frequency, compared to never, were not associated with fall risk.



FINDINGS suggest that more prudent use of pain medication should be stressed by health care providers for older adults with arthritis to help reduce the risk of falls and fall injuries. Nonpharmacological pain management is encouraged to support active living among older adults with arthritis.

