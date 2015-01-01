|
Yoshikawa A, Fortinsky RH. J. Appl. Gerontol. 2024; e7334648241261425.
39023773
Pain medication is commonly used among older adults with arthritis, elevating the risk of falling. We examined fall risks related to the frequency of taking pain medication among community-dwelling older adults with arthritis by analyzing a nationally representative sample of community-dwelling Medicare beneficiaries aged >65 with self-reported arthritis (n = 4,225) in the 2015 National Health and Aging Trends Study. The survey-weighted logistic regression revealed that after controlling for confounding factors, recent falls were associated with taking pain medication daily compared to never (OR = 1.45, 95% CI: 1.06, 1.96). The other categories of medication frequency, compared to never, were not associated with fall risk.
injuries; arthritis; falls; frailty; pain management; population-based study