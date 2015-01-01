SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Verma I. J. Appl. Gerontol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/07334648241260212

39023919

Housing solutions for older adults aim at providing a safe environment to live in. The construction is heavily based on aspects of physical safety, often disregarding the social aspects of feeling safe. The older adults themselves are looking for a living environment that supports their individual capacities and social networks. The living environment can contribute to their physical, social, and emotional safety by providing accessible housing and spaces for community building. Interviews with older adults who had recently lived through a building fire highlighted the importance of the community in daily life, in emergency as well as in recovery from hazards. The results show that community building is related to access to common-use spaces and daily interaction with neighbors. The shared spaces in the immediate surroundings can enhance community cohesion and generate peer support. The common-use spaces and public facilities in urban environment have a significant role in emergencies and in the process of recovery from adversities.


safety; older adults; feeling of safety; housing

