Abstract

AIMS: To characterize the risk of falls among males and females by joint glycemic, blood pressure (BP) and cholesterol control among older adults (≥65 years) with diagnosed diabetes in USA.



METHODS: Using longitudinal data from the Health and Retirement Study (2006-2019), we studied the association of joint glycemic (HbA1c < 7.5 %), BP (systolic <140 and diastolic <90 mmHg) and cholesterol (total < 200 mg/dL) control with two-year risk of falls. We estimated risk ratios (RR) to describe the associations for joint ABC control and independent biomarker control by sex, using modified Poisson regressions after adjusting for known individual and household risk factors.



RESULTS: The analytic sample consisted of 4509 observations from 2829 older adults (54.7 % female) with a mean age of 72.2 (SD: 6.6) years and duration of diabetes of 9.9 years. Joint ABC control was not associated with risk of falls among females but was associated with lower risk among males (0.91 [95%CI: 0.81-1.02]). Furthermore, achievement of glycemic control (0.85 [95%CI: 0.73-0.98]) and BP control (0.89 [95%CI: 0.79-1.01]) were associated with lower risk but cholesterol control (1.15 [95%CI: 0.99, 1.34]) was associated with higher risk of falls among males.



CONCLUSIONS: Joint achievement of glycemic, BP and cholesterol targets may prevent falls among older males. Future studies among people with diabetes should consider biomarker control as a preventive factor for falls.

Language: en