Citation
Wallace ZC. J. Emerg. Manag. 2024; 22(3): 235-248.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Weston Medical Publishing)
DOI
PMID
39017597
Abstract
The US National Weather Service (NWS) and emergency managers (EMs) around the country are tasked with communicating severe weather information to the public. Frequent interaction between professionals and residents is essential to building effective partnerships. This paper investigates these interactions and also explores the perspectives of NWS forecasters, EMs, and rural residents related to the efficacy of warning communication, message understanding, preferred platforms, and engagement in protective actions. Data for this study were collected through three original survey instruments that were directed to NWS forecasters and EMs across the country, and residents in four rural communities.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; United States; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Weather; Surveys and Questionnaires; Disaster Planning/organization & administration; *Communication; *Rural Population; Tornadoes