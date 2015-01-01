Abstract

BACKGROUND: The "FIFA 11+" is an injury prevention program conceived for soccer athletes aged over 14. The use of FIFA 11+ Kids in soccer was associated with a reduction of the overall risk of injuries in children by 48%, and of 74% for serious injuries. However, to the best of our knowledge, a systematic review of the literature on the effects of FIFA 11+ Kids is still missing. Therefore, a systematic review was conducted to ascertain the benefits of the "FIFA 11+ KIDS" program in children who practice soccer.



METHODS: This systematic review was conducted according to the PRISMA recommendations and prospectively registered in PROSPERO. The electronic search was conducted in the following databases: Web of Science, PubMed, Medline via Ovid, EMBASE and SportDiscuss via EBSCO. Database searches were performed in January 2024. This review included studies that evaluated the effects of the "FIFA 11+ KIDS" program. Eligible studies had to describe program implementation and the mean age of the children.



RESULTS: A total of 11 articles were included in this systematic review from a pool of 8513 articles screened across various databases. These articles involved over 10,000 young participants from 8 countries, primarily aged 7-14 years, with the majority being soccer athletes. Study quality varied, with four categorized as high, four as good, and three as fair quality.



OBJECTIVEs varied across studies, with four focusing on FIFA 11+ Kids' efficacy in injury prevention, five examining its impact on performance and physical abilities, and two assessing its effects on children's focus and attention skills. Notably, injury prevention studies reported around a 50% reduction in overall injuries and nearly 60% in severe injuries, with a dose-response relationship observed with increased weekly sessions. Significant improvements were noted in physical and functional tests such as the Y balance, jump tests, and various soccer skills, along with positive effects on children's focus and attention, as indicated by 13-18% improvements in Attention Scale for Elementary School Children (ASESC) scores.



CONCLUSION: The FIFA 11+ KIDS injury prevention program appears to be effective in reducing injuries in young football players. This can positively influence player and team overall performance and might support the long-term athlete development of these young athletes. These findings highlight the importance and necessity of injury prevention in young athletes.

