Kellogg ND, Lukefahr JL, Koek W. J. Paediatr. Child Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
39014917
AIM: Identifying abuse or neglect in one child (index) implicates risk to other children residing in the same home (contacts). While child protection investigators may interview and visually examine contacts, there is lack of consensus regarding when contacts should have a medical assessment. Our goal was to describe the prevalence, characteristics and predictors of abuse and neglect among contacts medically assessed by a child maltreatment evaluation centre over a 5-year period.
child maltreatment; medical assessment; sibling risk