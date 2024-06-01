Abstract

In pediatric primary care, incorporation of existing practice tools into screening for adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) may reduce screening barriers, promoting timely intervention on negative health impacts from childhood trauma. One such screening tool is the Bright Futures Previsit Questionnaire (PVQ). To evaluate the extent to which the PVQ may be used to screen for ACEs, this research aimed to map items related to ACEs from adolescent PVQs against adverse events historically identified as conventional and expanded ACEs. The adolescent PVQs mapped effectively to nine ACEs: adverse neighborhood experiences, bullying, emotional neglect, friend or family substance misuse, household safety, intimate partner violence, interpersonal violence, physical neglect, and sexual abuse. Universal ACE screening can be conducted using adolescent PVQs; however, issues remain regarding the reliability and validity of using the PVQs to identify ACEs, and some ACEs are not effectively assessed using adolescent PVQs.

