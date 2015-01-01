|
Citation
Bilello D, Townsend E, Broome MR, Armstrong G, Burnett Heyes S. Lancet Psychiatry 2024; 11(8): 633-657.
PMID
39025094
Abstract
Friendships and peer relationships have an important role in the experience of self-harm ideation and behaviour in young people, yet they typically remain overlooked. This systematic review and narrative synthesis explores the extant literature on this topic to identify important relationships between these constructs. We did a keyword search of peer-reviewed empirical articles relating to friendships and peer relationships and self-harm ideation and behaviour in young people (aged 11-25 years). We identified 90 articles with evidence primarily from adolescents aged 11-18 years, including mixed genders and a majority of White individuals.
Keywords
Humans; Child; Adult; Female; Male; Adolescent; Young Adult; Suicidal Ideation; *Friends/psychology; *Interpersonal Relations; *Peer Group; *Self-Injurious Behavior/psychology