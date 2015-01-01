SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dykxhoorn J, Rich N, Martínez-Alés G, Pitman A. Lancet Psychiatry 2024; 11(8): 577-578.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/S2215-0366(24)00218-9

39025625

Although mortality data in England and Wales have been recorded since 1911 (including regular surveillance of suicide rates by age, sex, and region, which have been used to shape suicide prevention efforts), ethnicity and migrant status have not been included in death registration data. Without a clear picture of ethnic and migrant variation in suicide rates, our understanding of mechanisms is limited, and prevention efforts are unable to address important differences across ethnic and migrant groups. Studies that link death records to ethnicity and migration data in England and Wales have received little attention. 1 , 2 Duleeka Knipe and colleagues 3 report detailed estimates of suicide rates in England and Wales from 2012 to 2019 using ethnicity and migrant status from the latest available census (2011). This study not only provides new insights, but also highlights the need for further work to understand these disparities.


Humans; *Ethnicity/statistics & numerical data/psychology; *Suicide/ethnology/statistics & numerical data/psychology; *Transients and Migrants/psychology/statistics & numerical data

