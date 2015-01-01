|
Citation
|
Adjaye-Gbewonyo D, Briones EM. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2024; 73(28): e631.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39024189
|
Abstract
|
In 2022, among adults aged ≥18 years, 16.2% walked for transportation in the past 7 days, and 58.7% walked for leisure in the past 7 days. Urban residents were more likely than rural residents to walk for transportation and leisure.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; United States/epidemiology; Adolescent; Young Adult; *Leisure Activities; *Rural Population/statistics & numerical data; *Transportation; *Urban Population/statistics & numerical data; *Walking