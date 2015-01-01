Abstract

In 2022, among adults aged ≥18 years, 16.2% walked for transportation in the past 7 days, and 58.7% walked for leisure in the past 7 days. Urban residents were more likely than rural residents to walk for transportation and leisure.



*With 95% CIs indicated by error bars. Estimates are based on household interviews of a sample of the civilian, noninstitutionalized U.S. population.



† Based on “yes” responses to the following questions: “The next questions are about walking for transportation. This is walking you might have done to travel to and from work, to do errands, or to go from place to place. In the past 7 days, did you walk for transportation?” and “Sometimes you may walk for fun, relaxation, exercise, or to walk the dog. In the past 7 days, did you walk for any of these reasons?”



§ Urban-rural status is determined by the Office of Management and Budget’s February 2013 delineation of metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs), in which each MSA must have at least one urban area of ≥50,000 inhabitants. Areas with <50,000 inhabitants are grouped into the rural category.



Supplementary Table: https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/157542



Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Health Interview Survey, 2022. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nhis/index.htm





