Abstract

Aging is associated with cognitive changes, even in the absence of brain pathology. This study aimed to determine if meditation training, by comparison to active and passive control groups, is linked to changes in the perception of cognitive functioning in older adults. One hundred thirty-four healthy older participants from the Age-Well Randomized Clinical Trial were included: 45 followed a meditation training, 45 a non-native language training and 44 had no intervention. Subjective cognition was assessed at baseline and following the 18-month intervention period. Perception of attentional efficiency was assessed using internal and external Attentional Style Questionnaire (ASQ) subscale scores. Perception of global cognitive capacities was measured via the total score of Cognitive Difficulties Scale (CDS). Deltas ([posttest minus pretest scores]/standard deviation at pretest) were calculated for the analyses. Generalized mixed effects models controlling for age, sex, education and baseline scores revealed that meditation training decreased the vulnerability score toward external distractors measured by the ASQ compared to non-native language training. However, no between-groups differences on ASQ internal or CDS total scores were observed.



RESULTS suggest a beneficial effect of meditation practice on perceived management of external distracting information in daily life. Meditation training may cultivate the ability to focus on specific information (e.g., breath) and ignore stimulation from other kinds of stimuli (e.g., noise).

Language: en