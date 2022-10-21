|
Citation
Taylor PJ, Adeyemi I, Marlow K, Cottam S, Airnes Z, Hartley S, Howells V, Dunn BD, Elliott RA, Hann M, Latham C, Robinson C, Turpin C, Kellett S. Pilot Feasibility Stud. 2024; 10(1): e101.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
39026281
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Self-harm is a prevalent behaviour that has a major detrimental impact on a person's life. Psychological therapies have the potential to help, but evidence of effective interventions remains limited. Access and acceptability of interventions can also be a significant challenge, with individuals either being unable to access help or having to endure long waiting lists. Cognitive analytic therapy (CAT) is a time-limited and relationally-focused psychotherapy that may provide a valuable treatment option for people who self-harm. This protocol outlines the methodology for the first feasibility randomised controlled trial (RCT) of CAT for adults that self-harm. The trial will aim to determine the feasibility, acceptability and safety of undertaking larger-scale evaluations of CAT for self-harm within an RCT context.
Language: en
Keywords
Self-harm; RCT; Clinical trial; Cognitive analytic therapy; Feasibility