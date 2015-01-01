Abstract

This article presents two cross-sectional studies that group the most relevant (and potential) factors contemplated in the bystander literature on Intimate Partner Violence Against Women, (IPVAW). We analyzed their relationship with the intention to respond to hypothetical scenarios with specific helping behaviors based on the witnesses' gender, political ideology and on the bystander effect (study 1). We also studied them as predictors of helping behaviors (study 2). In total, 1,563 Spanish people participated in study 1 and 755 Spanish people in study 2. Participants had to study an IPVAW vignette (with a single bystander or multiple bystanders) and a control scenario (a robbery with a woman as victim or a man) and assess the perceived severity of the situation, the perceived responsibility of the victim and the aggressor(s), the personal perceived responsibility of the bystander and the intention to perform 8 helping behaviors. They also fulfilled a social desirability scale (study 1 and 2), the Inventory of Distorted Thoughts about Women and Violence and the Scale on Gender Ideology (study 2). Women tend to assess the IPVAW scenario in a way that favors displaying active helping behaviors to a greater extent than men. An individual's political opinion has also shown to affect the assessment and, to a lesser extent, the intention to help an IPVAW victim. The bystander effect only takes place when negative attitudes are present. When analyzing the interaction between the type of violence (gender versus non-gender-based violence) and the above-mentioned variables, the results tend to confirm previous studies. Regarding the predictors of the helping behaviors, perceived personal responsibility is key, together with victim blaming attitudes or the perceived severity of the situation. This study expands the knowledge on bystander behaviors in IPVAW contexts and offers elements to work on awareness campaigns.

