Abstract

BACKGROUND: Droughts, flash floods, rail accidents, and riots are relatively regular occurrences for those living in many low- and middle-income countries like India. While such natural and human-made disasters put everyone in harm's way, their toll on specific segments of society-like older adults-is the heaviest. Therefore, in this study, we examine (1) the prevalence of natural and human-made disasters in India and (2) the association between natural and human-made disasters and several physical and mental health outcomes among older Indians.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted utilizing data come from the 2017-18 wave 1 of the nationally representative Longitudinal Ageing Study in India, comprising a sample of 29,333 older adults (14,120 males and 15,213 females) aged 60 years and above. Multivariate random intercept multilevel logistic regression analysis is used to examine the association between natural and human-made disasters and poor self-rated health, difficulty in activities of daily living, difficulty in instrumental activities of daily living, communicable diseases, non-communicable diseases, depressive symptoms, and psychiatric disorder.



RESULTS: Overall, 3.58% of older adults reported that they have encountered any type of natural or human-made disaster in the past five years. Compared to those who did not experience any (natural or human-made) disaster, older adults who experienced any disaster had a higher prevalence of poor self-rated health (33.4% vs 23.31%), difficulty in activities of daily living (33.94% vs 23.00%), difficulty in instrumental activities of daily living (60.09% vs 47.70%), communicable diseases (49.57% vs 25.86%), depressive symptoms (17.30% vs 8.06%) and psychiatric disorders (3.42% vs 2.78%). After adjusting for the selected variables and the contextual effect, the odds of poor self-rated health (1.64 [1.40, 1.92]), difficulty in activities of daily living and instrumental activities of daily living (1.89 [1.61, 2.21] and 1.63 [1.40, 1.89]), communicable and non-communicable diseases (2.12 [1.83, 2.46] and 1.38 [1.20, 1.60]), depressive symptoms and psychiatric disorder (1.67 [1.55, 2.05] and 1.52 [1.33, 2.18]) were significantly higher among older adults who experienced a natural or human-made disaster than their counterparts without such an experience.



CONCLUSIONS: Relative to their non-exposed counterparts, older Indians who survived natural or human-made disasters endured an inflated risk of poor self-rated health, functional difficulties, communicable and non-communicable diseases, depressive symptoms, and psychiatric disorders. As such, post-disaster efforts should be grounded in policies and programs that address disaster-related trauma and diseases and improve the functional, physical, and psychological facets of health among older disaster survivors.

