Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic spinal injury (TSI) is a disease of significant global health burden, particularly in low and middle-income countries where road traffic-related trauma is increasing. This study compared the demographics, injury patterns, and outcomes of TSI caused by road traffic accidents (RTAs) to non-traffic related TSI.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis was conducted using a neurotrauma registry from the Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI) in Tanzania, a national referral center for spinal injuries. Patient sociodemographic characteristics, injury level, and severity were compared across mechanisms of injury. Neurological improvement, neurological deterioration, and mortality were compared between those sustaining TSI through an RTA versus non-RTA, using univariable and multivariable analyses.



RESULTS: A total of 626 patients were included, of which 302 (48%) were RTA-related. The median age was 34 years, and 532 (85%) were male. RTAs had a lower male preponderance compared to non-RTA causes (238/302, 79% vs. 294/324, 91%, p<0.001) and a higher proportion of cervical injuries (144/302, 48% vs. 122/324, 38%, p<0.001). No significant differences between RTA and non-RTA mechanisms were found in injury severity, time to admission, length of hospital stay, surgical intervention, neurological outcomes, or in-hospital mortality. Improved neurological outcomes were associated with incomplete injuries (AIS B-D), while higher mortality rates were linked to cervical injuries and complete (AIS A) injuries.



CONCLUSION: Our study in urban Tanzania finds no significant differences in outcomes between spinal injuries from road traffic accidents (RTAs) and non-RTA causes, suggesting the need for equitable resource allocation in spine trauma programs. Highlighting the critical link between cervical injuries and increased mortality, our findings call for targeted interventions across all causes of traumatic spinal injuries (TSI). We advocate for a comprehensive trauma care system that merges efficient pre-hospital care, specialized treatment, and prevention measures, aiming to enhance outcomes and ensure equity in trauma care in low- and middle-income countries.

