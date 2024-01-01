|
Oakey-Frost N, Gerner J, Moscardini EH, Olino TM, Bryan ABO, Bryan CJ, Tucker RP. Psychol. Assess. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychological Association)
39023964
The Suicide Cognitions Scale-Revised (SCS-R) is a unidimensional measure of suicidal cognitions theorized to assess the suicide belief system. Several solutions have been proposed for the Suicide Cognitions Scale and SCS-R (e.g., bifactor model with two specific factors, bifactor model with two specific factors, three correlated factors model). Research indicates the endorsement of thoughts of suicide and suicide-related cognitions varies across demographics. Thus, the current investigation tested the measurement invariance (MI) of the SCS-R across gender, race, and sexual orientation within these proposed solutions and a unidimensional model. A national sample of N = 10,625 adults completed an online survey that included the SCS-R and self-report measures of demographics.
