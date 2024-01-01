Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Adverse and benevolent childhood experiences (ACEs and BCEs) impact health across the lifespan. No known study has investigated these associations across different health domains using a representative adult sample. This study examined the associations between adult physical, mental, and behavioral health with ACEs and BCEs based on two ACEs conceptualizations.



METHOD: A cross-sectional population-based survey was conducted in Hong Kong. Thirteen ACEs were measured and conceptualized as cumulative ACE scores and ACE patterns. Self-reports of BCEs; 10 physical health problems; current mental health; posttraumatic stress; history of diagnosed mental illness; suicidal thought and suicide attempt; and engagement in three health risk behaviors (smoking, illicit substance misuse, binge drinking) were also included. A series of regression analyses were conducted to examine the association between childhood experiences and health.



RESULTS: In a random sample of 1,070 Hong Kong adults (M(age) = 41.78 years; 53.93% female; mean ACEs = 1.64), 649 (60.65%) reported at least one ACE. Four ACE patterns were identified (Low ACEs, Household Instability, Household Violence, and High ACEs). Higher ACE scores associated with poorer health in a dose-response fashion. Two ACE patterns shared similar average ACE scores but differentially linked with outcomes across health domains. High BCEs negatively associated with mental and behavioral health problems.



CONCLUSIONS: Public health responses to ACEs should consider both the accumulation and co-occurrence of ACE exposure. Schools, neighborhoods, and the wider community should take an active role in helping children and families create more positive experiences as a universal prevention strategy to safeguard population health. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

